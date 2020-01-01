Megan Fox's heart 'shattered' when she met Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox's "heart shattered" when she locked eyes with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly on the set of their upcoming movie Midnight in the Switchgrass.

The Transformers star had split from husband Brian Austin Green and was not looking for love when she first met Kelly, real name Colson Baker, on the set of Randall Emmett's directorial debut earlier this year.

Recalling when she found herself in a room with him on the set of the crime thriller, she told Nylon magazine, "I looked into his eyes (and) I felt the most pristine, most gentle, most pure spirit. My heart shattered immediately and I just knew that I was f**ked."

When asked in the profile piece if she was the reason behind the wildman's new mellower attitude, she replied, "There's never an attempt to control him on my end... It's more that he looks to me to avoid his own self destructive tendencies. And that's where I'm useful because on his own and left to his own devices I don't know how much interest he has in caring for himself."

The rapper-turned-pop punk star added: "Finding someone that can take you out of the fast lane and make sure that you're safe, because at any minute you can crash - I love that it can evolve into that."

Elsewhere in the interview, the Jennifer Body's star described their relationship as an overwhelming "once in a lifetime thing", with them having a connection of "mythic proportions."

"Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire," she laughed. "The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude."