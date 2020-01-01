Taylor Swift's All Too Well was originally an angry 10-minute hate track

Taylor Swift's 2012 track All Too Well began life as an expletive-filled 10-minute rant.

The singer/songwriter has revealed she felt like "a broken human", thanks to a personal life mess, when she recorded the tune for her fourth studio album, Red.

"I was just feeling terrible about what was going on in my personal life," she explained during an appearance on Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums podcast.

"I just started singing and riffing and ad-libbing this song that basically was All Too Well... It literally just was that song, but it had probably seven extra verses... and it included the F-word."

Swift's sound guy burned a CD of the song and she took it home to get a little perspective.

"I was like, 'I actually really like this, but it definitely is, like, 10 minutes long and I need to pare it down, so I’m going to call (collaborator) Liz Rose'," she remembered.

The multi Grammy-winning artist has become known for her revenge songs, and often writes about failed relationships and friendships.