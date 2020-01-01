NEWS Roger Daltrey brands Sir Elton John 'arsey' for snubbing calls to play Teenage Cancer Trust shows Newsdesk Share with :





The Who frontman claimed in 2018 that the 'I'm Still Standing' hitmaker ignored his "bloody emails" when he asked him numerous times to help headline a concert to raise money for the UK's Teenage Cancer Trust, which aims to improve the care and experience of young people aged between 13 and 24 suffering with the illness.



However, Elton's rep insisted at the time that they had responded.



And now the 'Pinball Wizard' hitmaker has claimed he's still had no luck getting through to the “monstrous, massive star”.



Speaking to Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper, Daltrey said: “I wasn’t making a big deal out of it but then Elton got arsey about it.”



He continued: "I’ve had the same number 40 years.



"But when you get to Elton’s status as a monstrous, massive star ... it’s not easy to get hold of these guys.”



The 76-year-old rocker reiterated that he's played the 73-year-old singer's charity concert three times before.

He added: “I’ve done a couple for his AIDS charities and foundation.



"Without the support of teens, neither Elton nor The Who would have had the careers or lives they have had.”



The 'My Generation' hitmaker also revealed he's "tried for years" to get The Rolling Stones to do a show.



Daltrey decided to go public with his annoyance at Elton because he "can't get through to him any other way."



He said two years ago: "I have done his charity three times, it's about time he did one for me."



The ‘Rocket Man’ hitmaker regularly organises his own charity concerts for the The Elton John AIDS Foundation, which aims to create an AIDS-free future for everyone in the world.



Although he's desperate to get Elton and Sir Mick Jagger and co on his line-up, Daltrey has previously managed to bag the likes of Ed Sheeran, Noel Gallagher and Sir Paul McCartney since he started the charity gigs at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 2000.



Meanwhile, Daltrey’s next gig is music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins UK’s The Stars Come Out To Sing At Christmas benefit carol service on December 15.