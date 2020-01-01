50 Cent confident Lil Wayne was paid for Trump endorsement

50 Cent is "sure" Lil Wayne was paid to support U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of the election, because the In Da Club hitmaker reportedly turned down his own $1 million (£755,000) pay day.

Wayne hit headlines in late October, just five days before Americans headed to the polls when he posted a photo of himself meeting the Republican leader online, giving Trump the thumbs up for his criminal justice reform attempts.

Now 50 has said he is confident his rap peer only waded into the political forum to boost his bank account.

50 made the remarks during an interview on New York radio show The Breakfast Club on Tuesday, claiming he was also approached by campaign bosses to back Trump publicly, in exchange for a hefty fee.

50 explained he was initially offered $500,000 (£377,500) to join Trump at his inauguration if he won a second term in office, but the figure was allegedly doubled as the musician mulled over the proposition.

"(They were) offering me a million dollars to come to Trump's inauguration, right? I passed on it," he said.

"(It was) $500,000, and then it went up to $1 million while I was still confused with whether I should do it," he went on.

50 eventually decided to pass on the lucrative offer, because he knew Trump was only interested in attempting to secure votes from the African-American community: "He participated with different artists and s**t like that for the black vote... And I'm going, 'Nah, I ain't gone put myself in that position,' 'cause I didn't know what I was got to do to recover from it, right? To be honest with you (sic)."

And when radio co-host Charlamagne tha God made a comment about Wayne "definitely" receiving a cheque for his Trump campaign participation, 50 replied, "Oh yeah, I'm sure. Easily. He got paid."