NEWS Tom Fletcher says his sons have the music bug and could follow in his footsteps





The McFly star has admitted he would be happy for his brood - Buzz, six, Buddy, four, and Max, two - to join a band like him in the future as he revealed his eldest boy loves jamming with him after school.



Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, he said: "It's wicked seeing their musical tastes and being like, 'OK you like that song and it's not because I do.



"They have their unique tastes.



"And it's wicked when you realise I am getting home from work and he is getting home from school and we are just sitting, jamming together and he is actually able to play along with me."



However, Tom - who has his sons with author-and-actress wife Giovanna Fletcher - would want to ensure that if they did ever follow in his footsteps and join a band, they were "doing it for the right reasons" and not feel pressured to reach the same levels of success as the 'Obviously' hitmakers.



The 35-year-old musician - who founded McFly with Harry Judd, Dougie Poynter and Danny Jones as a teen - added: "If any child follows a parent in the same career the worry is: 'Are they going to try and live up to the expectation of what you've done?'



"I would love for them to be in a band but the fact I have had any sort of success as a musician, it's like one in a million or more.



"I realise how lucky I am to be in a band and have the success we have had - not many people get to do that.



"I will be more than happy for them to do it but I will just want to make sure they are doing it for the right reasons."