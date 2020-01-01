Perrie Edwards 'would say yes' if boyfriend Alex Oxlade Chamberlain proposed

Perrie Edwards has hinted a marriage proposal from her soccer star boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain would be met with a "yes".

The Little Mix star and the Liverpool player, who are both 27, have been dating since 2016 and recently celebrated their fourth anniversary.

In a chat on British radio show Capital Breakfast, she and bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke to hosts Roman Kemp and Sonny Jay about their love lives and Leigh-Anne's recent engagement to another soccer star, Andre Gray, on their fourth anniversary in May.

Asked by Roman if she'd accept a proposal, Perrie initially said she'd have to "think about it" before discussing Andre's proposal and joking that Alex had not been quite so romantic at the same stage in their relationship.

The singer revealed: "Me and Leigh-Anne were just chatting and Andre wanted to wait for their anniversary, was it four years Leigh?' I was like, aww your four year, I just had my 4 year anniversary and I got a Dairy Milk bar of chocolate!"

However, the Holiday hitmaker then went on to add: "But do you know what, I appreciate him (Alex), we don't want to rush into it do you know what I mean? But it would be a definitely yes from me I reckon!"

Sonny then suggested the England international had "definitely" thought about popping the question, to which Perrie replied, "Of course he has!"