Morrissey dropped by record label after three albums

Morrissey has confirmed reports he's no longer a BMG Records artist.

Label bosses dropped the former The Smiths singer and have "scrapped" all "projected BMG Morrissey releases/reissues", prompting the Girlfriend in a Coma singer to respond on his website.

"This news is perfectly in keeping with the relentless galvanic horror of 2020," he wrote.

"My three albums with BMG have been the best of my career, and I stand by them till death. Recording them has been a pivotal period in my life, and I thank the previous BMG team and everyone involved for that," Morrissey explained.

"It’s still important to me to do music my own way, and I wouldn’t want to be on a label that dictates so specifically how their artists should behave - especially when the word 'talent' is notably never mentioned," he went on.

A statement from BMG Records reads: "Following the March 2020 release of I AM NOT A DOG ON A CHAIN... BMG have appointed a new Executive who does not want another Morrissey album. Instead, the new BMG Executive has announced new plans for 'diversity' within BMG’s artist roster, and all projected BMG Morrissey releases/reissues have been scrapped."

Morrissey's Las Vegas residency, scheduled for 2021, will remain in place.