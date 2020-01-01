Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall: 'We were tipsy while recording Confetti'

Jade Thirlwall has admitted Little Mix "got a bit merry" while in the recording studio working on their latest album Confetti.

The 27-year-old singer opened up to The Sun on Sunday newspaper about the making of the record, their sixth offering which is out now, and revealed the drinks were flowing as she, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock were joined by their songwriter Kamille in the studio.

"One of my favourite memories of making Confetti was right in the beginning of the process. We were in the studio with Kamille who’s basically our fifth member," Jade said. "We’d had quite a bit to drink. It was basically a night out but in the studio. We got a bit merry and we churned out so many songs in one day. That’s when Break Up Song was born and Holiday and a few other songs which didn’t make the cut."

This isn't the first time the girls have admitted to having a knees up during songwriting sessions.

"We got drunk when we wrote Strip, which was really fun," Jesy said in 2018, with Leigh-Anne adding: "We got drunk a lot on the whole album (LM5)."