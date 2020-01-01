NEWS Olivia Wilde slams Candace Owens for criticising Harry Styles' dress sense Newsdesk Share with :





Olivia Wilde has slammed right-wing political activist Candace Owens after she criticised Harry Styles for wearing dresses in a recent photoshoot.



The singer made history last week by becoming the first male to have a solo cover of U.S. Vogue, a first he marked by blurring gender norms in a photoshoot that featured him wearing both menswear and womenswear.



On Sunday, Owens retweeted a post from Vogue promoting the shoot and accompanying interview and added, "There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men."



Director and actress Wilde, who is friends with Styles and cast him in her new movie Don't Worry Darling, reacted angrily to the conservative commentator's post, quoting it and commenting, "You're Pathetic."



In his Vogue interview, the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker explained why he enjoys blurring gender norms with his style.



"When you take away 'There's clothes for men and there's clothes for women,' once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play. I'll go in shops sometimes, and I just find myself looking at the women's clothes thinking they're amazing," he said. "It's like anything-anytime you're putting barriers up in your own life, you're just limiting yourself."