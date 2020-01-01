NEWS AC/DC storming to Number 1 with new album 'Power Up' Newsdesk Share with :





AC/DC are well on their way to claiming their fourth UK Number 1 album, outselling the rest of the Top 5 combined on the Official Chart Update.



The Australian rock group lead the midweek standings with Power Up, their first album in six years, which is on track to become their first UK Number 1 in a decade, since 2010’s Iron Man 2 – OST.



Already earning 47,000 chart sales across the past weekend, AC/DC could be heading for 2020’s fastest-selling album, bettering the current record set last week by Kylie Minogue. Look back at AC/DC’s full UK chart history.



McFly’s first new album in a decade Young Dumb Thrills is heading for Number 2, what will be their sixth UK Top 10 album, Paloma Faith is at Number 3 midweek with her fifth studio album Infinite Things, Andrea Bocelli is on the cusp of a 12th Top 10 album with Believe, and last week’s chart topper DISCO from Kylie rounds out the Top 5 at Number 5.



Dutch conductor Andre Rieu is in line for an 11th Top 10 album with Jolly Holiday (6), Sophie Ellis-Bextor is on course for her highest-charting album in six years with Songs from the Kitchen Disco (7), and songs by the late, legendary Johnny Cash have been given a new lease of life from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra for new album Johnny Cash and the RPO (9).



Americana singer Chris Stapleton is in pursuit of his first UK Top 20 album with Starting Over at 15, Welsh rock group Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons could claim their first Top 40 album with We’re The Bastards at 17, while The Shadows could pick up a Top 20 entry with hits collection Dreamboats and Petticoats – First 60 Years at 19.



Street Side Effects the debut album from drill rapper K-Trap is currently at Number 21, Elton John deep cuts album Jewel Box glimmers at Number 22, and Dolly Parton’s festive album A Holly Dolly Christmas could reach a new peak of Number 29.



Collaborative album Pluto x Baby Pluto from Future and Lil Uzi Vert currently orbits Number 31, a reissue of Creeper’s self-titled 2014 EP is at Number 35, and a remastered version of The Cranberries’ second studio album No Need To Argue is a Number 38.