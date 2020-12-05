NEWS Liam Gallagher donating profits from new single 'All You're Dreaming Of' to Action For Children Newsdesk Share with :





The former Oasis frontman has announced the upcoming release of his new festive piano ballad, which will drop on November 27.



The 'Once' hitmaker is giving every penny raised from the sale of the song to the UK charity, which supports vulnerable children and young people across the UK.



Underneath a snippet of the brassy single - which is co-written by Simon Aldred and Liam's regular collaborator Andrew Wyatt - and the artwork, he wrote on Instagram: "ALL YOU’RE DREAMING OF".



The new single, released Nov 27th.



Pre-order 12” vinyl or pre-save on the link in stories.



All proceeds from the release will be donated to @actionforchildrenuk, in support of the incredible work they do to support vulnerable children and young people around the UK. (sic)"



And in a statement, he said: “‘All You’re Dreaming Of’ is an instant classic that is perfect for this time of year. Considering the year that we’ve all had, I hope this brings back some much needed love and hope. Bing Crosby would have been proud.”



Liam sings: “What are you dreaming of? / Is It the kind of love that’ll be there when the world is at its worst?”

The 48-year-old rocker - who also filmed a music video for the song - is hoping the track will be in with the chance of claiming the UK's 2020 Christmas Number One.



Asked if it will be No1 in December, he said: "Who knows but it’s gonna be rite up there you gotta be in it to win it (sic)"



'All You're Dreaming Of' is a standalone track, with Liam telling his 3.4 million followers his new album is "nowhere near finished".



Asked if there is a release date for his follow-up to 2019's 'Why Me? Why Not.', he replied: "When it’s done I’ll put it it out album nowhere near finished this is a 1 off single (sic)"



The single announcement comes shortly after Liam teased that his new tune channels his late idol John Lennon's 1971 hit 'Imagine'.



He tweeted over the weekend: "It’s a wrap imagine meets wonderful life massive respect to AB your the best peace LG x (sic)"



Meanwhile, Liam's 'Down By The River Thames' virtual gig is set to air exclusively on MelodyVR on December 5.

The 'Shockwave' hitmaker recently filmed a special performance with his backing band on a boat on London's River Thames.



Liam will belt out Oasis classics, some of which he will dust off for the first time in years, as well as his biblical solo hits, from a barge travelling along the Thames past the British capital's world famous landmarks.



He said: "To all my brothers and sisters around the world. I'm performing a one-off celestial live performance for you to stream, 'Down By The River Thames', on 5th December 2020. I'll be performing tracks from my two number 1 solo albums as well as some stone cold Oasis classics, some of which you haven't heard me sing for a long, long time. C'mon you know. LG x (sic)”