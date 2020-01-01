NEWS Gary Barlow: Take That poised to return after solo album promotion Newsdesk Share with :





The 'Back For Good' group's frontman will release his first solo album in seven years, 'Music Played By Humans', on November 27.



But he's promised fans of the trio - completed by Mark Owen and Howard Donald - that they can expect them to make a comeback once he's wrapped work on his side project.



Gary is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column as saying: "We've tour-album, tour-album since 2005 and everyone just wanted a little break.



"I'm just c*** at doing nothing, I've got to busy myself.



"I'm a songwriter, so I want to feed that muscle all the time.



"Albums take one to two years, so that was my decision to fill time before the band get back together again."



Take That's last studio album was 2017's 'Wonderland'.



Meanwhile, it was previously revealed that Robbie Williams has penned some new songs with his old bandmates.

The 'Giants' hitmakers reunited with the 'Angels' singer for a virtual Meerkat Music show in May, for the first time since 2018, and Robbie later shared that they were inspired to write new material for the band.



He said: "I've been writing some songs with Gary Barlow in the last few weeks, too.



"Yeah, so, you know, we will ride again, me and my brothers. I don't know when that's going to be but we will ride again.



"The songs I'm writing are more mature than what I usually do. Whatever I do and whoever I do it with it will be unexpected."



The ‘Rock DJ’ hitmaker - who first quit the band in 1995 to launch a successful solo career, before reuniting with them from 2010 until 2012 - last appeared on Take That's 2010 LP 'Progress'.