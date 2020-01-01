BTS triumph at People's Choice Awards

BTS were the big winners at the People's Choice Awards on Sunday night, landing four top honors for Best Group, Best Album, Best Video and Best Song.

The K-Pop band's hit Dynamite gave them an edge over tracks by Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion and Ariana Grande, who was among the night's double winners, alongside Grey's Anatomy, Hamilton, Riverdale, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and Bad Boys For Life, which landed the top film prize.

Hosted by Demi Lovato at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, the prizegiving featured performances by Justin Bieber and Chloe x Halle.

The list of 2020 E! People's Choice Awards winners is:

People's Champion Award

Tyler Perry

Fashion Icon Award

Tracee Ellis Ross

People's Icon

Jennifer Lopez

The Movie Of 2020

Bad Boys for Life

The Comedy Movie Of 2020

The Kissing Booth 2

The Action Movie Of 2020

Mulan

The Drama Movie Of 2020

Hamilton

The Family Movie Of 2020

Onward

The Male Movie Star Of 2020

Will Smith, Bad Boys for Life

The Female Movie Star Of 2020

Tiffany Haddish, Like A Boss

The Drama Movie Star Of 2020

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

The Comedy Movie Star Of 2020

Joey King, The Kissing Booth 2

The Action Movie Star Of 2020

Chris Hemsworth, Extraction

The Show Of 2020

Grey's Anatomy

The Drama Show Of 2020

Riverdale

The Comedy Show Of 2020

Never Have I Ever

The Reality Show Of 2020

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

The Competition Show Of 2020

The Voice

The Male TV Star Of 2020

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

The Female TV Star Of 2020

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

The Drama TV Star Of 2020

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

The Comedy TV Star Of 2020

Sofía Vergara, Modern Family

The Daytime Talk Show Of 2020

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Nighttime Talk Show Of 2020

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Competition Contestant Of 2020

Gigi Goode, RuPaul's Drag Race

The Reality Star Of 2020

Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up with the Kardashians

The Bingeworthy Show Of 2020

Outer Banks

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show Of 2020

Wynonna Earp

The Male Artist Of 2020

Justin Bieber

The Female Artist Of 2020

Ariana Grande

The Group Of 2020

BTS

The Song Of 2020

Dynamite, BTS

The Album Of 2020

Map of the Soul: 7, BTS

The Country Artist 0f 2020

Blake Shelton

The Latin Artist Of 2020

Becky G

The New Artist Of 2020

Doja Cat

The Music Video Of 2020

Dynamite, BTS

The Collaboration Of 2020

WAP, Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

The Soundtrack Song Of 2020

Only The Young, Taylor Swift (Miss Americana)

The Social Star Of 2020

Emma Chamberlain

The Beauty Influencer Of 2020

James Charles

The Social Celebrity Of 2020

Ariana Grande

The Animal Star Of 2020

Doug The Pug

The Comedy Act Of 2020

Leslie Jones: Time Machine

The Style Star Of 2020

Zendaya

The Game Changer Of 2020

Lebron James

The Pop Podcast Of 2020

Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain