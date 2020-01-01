BTS triumph at People's Choice Awards

- ARTISTS
BTS were the big winners at the People's Choice Awards on Sunday night, landing four top honors for Best Group, Best Album, Best Video and Best Song.
The K-Pop band's hit Dynamite gave them an edge over tracks by Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion and Ariana Grande, who was among the night's double winners, alongside Grey's Anatomy, Hamilton, Riverdale, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and Bad Boys For Life, which landed the top film prize.
Hosted by Demi Lovato at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, the prizegiving featured performances by Justin Bieber and Chloe x Halle.
The list of 2020 E! People's Choice Awards winners is:
People's Champion Award
Tyler Perry
Fashion Icon Award
Tracee Ellis Ross
People's Icon
Jennifer Lopez
The Movie Of 2020
Bad Boys for Life
The Comedy Movie Of 2020
The Kissing Booth 2
The Action Movie Of 2020
Mulan
The Drama Movie Of 2020
Hamilton
The Family Movie Of 2020
Onward
The Male Movie Star Of 2020
Will Smith, Bad Boys for Life
The Female Movie Star Of 2020
Tiffany Haddish, Like A Boss
The Drama Movie Star Of 2020
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
The Comedy Movie Star Of 2020
Joey King, The Kissing Booth 2
The Action Movie Star Of 2020
Chris Hemsworth, Extraction
The Show Of 2020
Grey's Anatomy
The Drama Show Of 2020
Riverdale
The Comedy Show Of 2020
Never Have I Ever
The Reality Show Of 2020
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
The Competition Show Of 2020
The Voice
The Male TV Star Of 2020
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
The Female TV Star Of 2020
Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy
The Drama TV Star Of 2020
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
The Comedy TV Star Of 2020
Sofía Vergara, Modern Family
The Daytime Talk Show Of 2020
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The Nighttime Talk Show Of 2020
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The Competition Contestant Of 2020
Gigi Goode, RuPaul's Drag Race
The Reality Star Of 2020
Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up with the Kardashians
The Bingeworthy Show Of 2020
Outer Banks
The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show Of 2020
Wynonna Earp
The Male Artist Of 2020
Justin Bieber
The Female Artist Of 2020
Ariana Grande
The Group Of 2020
BTS
The Song Of 2020
Dynamite, BTS
The Album Of 2020
Map of the Soul: 7, BTS
The Country Artist 0f 2020
Blake Shelton
The Latin Artist Of 2020
Becky G
The New Artist Of 2020
Doja Cat
The Music Video Of 2020
Dynamite, BTS
The Collaboration Of 2020
WAP, Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
The Soundtrack Song Of 2020
Only The Young, Taylor Swift (Miss Americana)
The Social Star Of 2020
Emma Chamberlain
The Beauty Influencer Of 2020
James Charles
The Social Celebrity Of 2020
Ariana Grande
The Animal Star Of 2020
Doug The Pug
The Comedy Act Of 2020
Leslie Jones: Time Machine
The Style Star Of 2020
Zendaya
The Game Changer Of 2020
Lebron James
The Pop Podcast Of 2020
Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain