Jimmy Page: 'I'm ready to get back onstage after COVID lockdown'

Jimmy Page has considered a live music comeback thanks to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The rock veteran admitted quarantining in the U.K. has fuelled his passion for getting onstage for his first official gig since the Led Zeppelin reunion show in London in 2007.

"When we first went into lockdown I thought, 'Right, now’s the time to start thinking about coming back at some point and being able to perform'," the guitar great told GQ.

"I will never be one of those people who’ll record alone and send someone a file. I never went into music in the first place to do that," he elaborated, explaining: "We need to play with people, we need gigs and we need community, because without that, music means nothing."

"Playing live is so important for young musicians," Page mused.

"When we were young, we all had these little gigs, hoping to play somewhere bigger and it’s such an important part of that communion of musicians playing together. For me it’s always been the most important thing," he added.

But Page conceded the return of live music after the coronavirus crisis won't be an easy one: "It's a very sad and desperate time... What this virus has done internationally to families, to the arts, and everything we love and hold dear and the whole concert situation, it does worry me."