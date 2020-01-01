Jewel forever grateful to Beyonce for not showing her up onstage

Jewel has heaped praise on fellow artist Beyonce for selflessly supporting her during a VH1 Divas Duets performance in 2003.

The odd couple paired up for the gig and Jewel has admitted she was terrified about performing with the superstar, fearing she would make her look foolish.

But Beyonce dialled down her routine and allowed Jewel to take the lead as they hit the stage for a cover of Creedence Clearwater Revival's Proud Mary.

"I show up on stage very nervous and they are like, 'Let's go over choreography'," the Standing Still hitmaker told Australia's The Sunday Project.

"I cannot... I don't dance. I play guitar and I stand still and I can barely walk in high heels," she confessed.

Jewel struggled through a practice routine and then quickly forgot it when it came to the performance, prompting Beyonce to come to her rescue.

"A lot of the girls on that show didn't mind showing up another girl," she recalled.

"(Beyonce) did not want to. She wanted me to rise... She was rooting for me," she went on, explaining that Beyonce redeemed the performance: "I think I was having an out-of-body experience during all the choreography... and I forgot several chunks of choreography. I didn't even know it, but she watched me and just did what I did."

Jewel reflected: "How nice is that? Most girls would take that as an opportunity to be like, 'I'm looking amazing over here'. She was a sister, and taking good care of me."