Mandy Moore all set for motherhood thanks to This Is Us role

Pregnant Mandy Moore has shared that she feels well prepared for motherhood after playing a TV mum for five years on This Is Us.

The actress and singer portrayed mum-of-three Rebecca Pearson on the hit drama series and reflected that after working with several child actors on set for so long, she has picked up a helpful glimpse of the ups and downs of parenthood.

"Playing a matriarch of a family for the last five years and getting to see children at various different chapters and stages, I feel like I'm as pseudo-prepared as I can be," Mandy said during a chat with Today.

"I've had babies and toddlers and adult children (on the show), so I've gotten a pretty good taste and lay of the land," she remarked.

However, Mandy, who is expecting her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, also admitted she welcomes any "unsolicited advice" from parents.

"I will welcome anything because I know nothing," she quipped, adding:

"I'm like a sponge - I wanna soak it all up."

Mandy professed that she is looking forward to welcoming her little one, and taking her baby on the road once the COVID crisis is over and she and Taylor can get back to performing music again.

"My husband is a musician, so the idea of being able to have music be this through line in (the baby's) life is really exciting," the 36-year-old gushed.

"To be able to bring him on the road with us is an exciting prospect," she enthused.