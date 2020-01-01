NEWS John Legend: 'I don't look to anyone else for fashion inspiration' Newsdesk Share with :





John Legend isn't inspired by anybody else when it comes to his style.



The All of Me hitmaker is a fan of mixing bold items with classic tailoring on the red carpet, and he confessed that he doesn't look to anyone else while curating his looks.



"I never have a good answer when asked whose style I admire because I never really look to anybody else for fashion inspiration," Legend told People. "I think, more than anything, I'm always intrigued and excited to see what the great designers are doing."



He called his sense of style "a blend of classic and modern", and prefers wearing unusual pieces from Alexander McQueen, Paul Smith and Gucci.



"I think I've always been kind of an old soul that loves the classics. But I also am an entertainer and I love doing things that are a little more eye catching," the Grammy winner shared. "So blending that classic sensibility with something that has a little splash to it, I think, is where my sweet spot is when it comes to fashion."



While he's confident with his fashion choices, he said wife Chrissy Teigen has the power to make him reassess an outfit.



"Well, Chrissy is really the only one that has any veto power. If she's like, 'John, I don't like that,' then I'll definitely reconsider," he grinned.