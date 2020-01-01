NEWS Jennifer Lopez had at-home hair dye disaster during lockdown Newsdesk Share with :





Jennifer Lopez had a hair dye disaster while she was self-isolating during the Covid-19 lockdown.



The singer/actress confessed she was forced to ask her hair colourist for help after she managed to botch the at-home job in the first few weeks of restrictions earlier this year.



“I was doing my own hair colour for a while there, at the beginning of the quarantine, which was a disaster,” Lopez told the Today show. “I would call the girl who usually does my colour – and has done my colour for years, Tracey Cunningham, and I would say, 'send me what you do and send me instructions!'"



Elsewhere in the interview, the Hustlers star revealed her trusted top beauty tips, and said she still carries one iconic drugstore product with her everywhere after using it for years.



“An old product that I love is (L'Oreal) Elnett hairspray – I carry a small one in my bag and I have a big one at my house,” Lopez said. “It's the quick fix.”



The 51-year-old also revealed the best beauty advice she ever got was being told to get enough sleep, and credits her slumber with helping her look young after hitting her fifties.



"My number one beauty tip is sleep,” the mother-of-two shared. “You have to get your sleep in – it'll keep you young.”