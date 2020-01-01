NEWS Professor Green has launched his own brand of liquid vitamins Newsdesk Share with :





The 36-year-old rapper has suffered with gut problems for years and has therefore taken to launching his own brand of vitamins called Aguulp.



The music star - whose health woes peaked in 2017 after having hernia surgery - shared: "I haven’t been on any medication for a long time. I was sick of the morning routine of having to take pills and potions, so I looked into making one myself. These vitamin shots are so much easier to take.



"It’s not snake oil we’re selling – it’s the real deal made with scientists."



The 'Read All About It' hitmaker is happy to branch outside of music, but has insisted he has no interest in appearing on a reality TV show.



He told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "I was told not to go anywhere near them, I can’t say who by though."



And while he's been dating actress Karima Adebibe for a year, he isn't in any rush to settle down and have kids.

He said: "I’m trying to navigate life, there’s a lot on my plate right now."



Meanwhile, the rap star previously revealed he spent the UK's first coronavirus lockdown in Morocco

.

However, he found the restrictions difficult to deal with after a while.



Speaking about his lockdown experience, he explained: "My partner’s father is Moroccan. I love the country, but under a state of emergency we weren’t even allowed out for a walk or exercise, which I think anyone would find difficult after a prolonged period.



"Like many people I thought it would be a great time to read more, write more and learn more, but I actually found it quite difficult to concentrate."