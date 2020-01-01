NEWS Niall Horan and Anne-Marie have written three songs together Newsdesk Share with :





The singers decided to collaborate on music after bonding over their shared love of golf and Anne-Marie says she can't wait to record them because their "voices sound really good together".



She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "It was amazing actually. The communication started to happen after I pronounced his second name wrong on the radio, and then we started chatting and I'm into golf and he was like, 'We need to go and play golf!'



"We'd planned to hang out with each other but never did, but then this session opportunity came around and I was like, 'Finally, we're going to be in the same room'.



"It was a very creative process and we wrote three songs so we've got a few to choose from.



"I'm really excited about that because I feel like our voices sound really good together."



Anne -Marie, 29 - who has weekly therapy sessions - also revealed that the Covid-19 lockdown has made her appreciate music more than ever.



She said: "I honestly thought I was going to be like, 'This is it, I don't want to do music anymore. I feel fine at home'. But to my shock, really, it was the complete opposite and I hit rock bottom.



"I was like, 'What is going on? I'm not happy in the industry and I'm not happy out of it. What do I do now?' I actually am completely in love with music and I just need to figure out a few things about myself. If I sort that out then this will be my dream."