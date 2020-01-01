NEWS Justin Bieber has covered 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree' for Amazon Original Newsdesk Share with :





The 26-year-old singer has released his own rendition of Brenda Lee's festive classic for Amazon Music's seasonal kickoff with a host of exclusive songs and content for listeners.



He said: "'Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’ has always been one of my favourite songs to celebrate the holidays, and I’m excited to team up with Amazon Music to share my own version, with my fans."



Jess Glynne also got involved with her take on Donny Hathaway’s hit 'This Christmas', and she opened up about the power of music after such a tough year for people around the world.



She explained: “I chose ‘This Christmas’ by Donny Hathaway as I love the tone of this record and I’m thankful that Amazon Music have given me the opportunity to do my own version of it for them.



“This year has been such a hard one and there’s no doubt this Christmas is going to be difficult for so many people.

"Music is so important as it gives us moments of escapism and I think more than ever having an uplifting feel good song is so necessary.”



Mary J. Blige ('Last Christmas'), Jamie Cullum ('In The Bleak Midwinter') and Lennon Stella ('Merry Christmas Darling') have also released singles for Amazon Music, while Carrie Underwood's new original song 'Favourite Time of Year' is now a bonus track on the platform for her album 'My Gift'.



Ryan Redington - VP of Music Industry at Amazon Music - commented: “This Christmas season, it’s important for us to bring our customers more reasons to smile, and to create ways for them to connect with their favourite artists while at home with family."



Patrick Clifton - Head of Music, Amazon Music UK - added: “After Katy Perry’s top forty Christmas Original in 2018 and Ellie Goulding’s ‘River’ topping the charts last year, we’re really excited for our listeners to hear Jess Glynne’s take on the Donny Hathaway classic, as well as the rest of the collection of Christmas Originals that will connect music fans with some of their favourite artists.”



To get started on Christmas listening, simply ask “Alexa, play Christmas music” in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android or on enabled devices, for a mix of the new singles and classic hits.