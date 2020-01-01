NEWS Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn 'absolutely' understands her fame Newsdesk Share with :





Taylor Swift's actor boyfriend Joe Alwyn is understanding and sympathetic about the challenges she experiences as a result of her fame.



Speaking with superstar Paul McCartney for Rolling Stone magazine, Taylor, who has been notoriously private about her relationship with The Favourite actor, admitted he "absolutely" understands her lifestyle.



Discussing her song Peace, taken from her 2020 album Folklore, she shared the tune is "rooted in my personal life," explaining: "I know you have done a really excellent job of this in your personal life: carving out a human life within a public life, and how scary that can be when you do fall in love and you meet someone, especially if you’ve met someone who has a very grounded, normal way of living.



"I, oftentimes, in my anxieties, can control how I am as a person and how normal I act and rationalise things, but I cannot control if there are 20 photographers outside in the bushes and what they do and if they follow our car and if they interrupt our lives. I can’t control if there’s going to be a fake weird headline about us in the news tomorrow."



When The Beatles star asked if her partner can "sympathise with that and understand" her fame, Taylor insisted, "Oh, absolutely... I think that in knowing him and being in the relationship I am in now, I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real life and less like just a storyline to be commented on in tabloids."



The Shake It Off star has been dating the British actor since 2016.