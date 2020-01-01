NEWS AC/DC are here for the long term Newsdesk Share with :





The 'Back in Black' rockers have made a comeback with their new album, 'Power Up', their first since 2014's 'Rock or Bust', and after a challenging number of years they are back and don’t plan on retiring anytime soon.



Speaking about his late brother and bandmate Malcolm Young - who passed away in 2017 after a battle with dementia - guitarist Angus Young told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "His thing was that musicians are like that band on the Titanic - they're there to the end.



"They're going down with the ship."



Before getting back together over the summer of 2018 to secretly record the new record, frontman Brian Johnson, 73, was forced to take time out from performing live on doctor's orders due to progressive hearing loss, with Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose stepping in for him at their remaining shows of the 'Rock or Bust World Tour' in 2016.



Drummer Paul Rudd, meanwhile, was replaced in 2015, after pleading guilty to a threat to kill charge and for possession of methamphetamine and cannabis.\



While Bassist Cliff Williams retired.



It was at Malcolm's funeral that they first reunited and Brian believes powers from above had something to do with it in hindsight.



Angus recalled: "I was glad to see Phil. He looked good, keeping up his health.



"He was the best I'd ever seen him."



Brian remembered: "That was a lovely day. The band members sat together and talked.



"I'm not a religious or spiritual kind of person, but it's so obvious now that something happened.”



In a separate interview with The Guardian newspaper, Brian recalled how he felt Malcolm’s spirit there with them in the studio.



He said: "It just shows the resilience and the bond that exists between us. We walked into the studio, and you could feel the electricity in the air. And, of course, Malcolm was there. He was there in such a strong spirit that it was palpable. I think everybody could feel it.”