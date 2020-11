NEWS Shirley Bassey claims seven decades of chart success Newsdesk Share with :





A big Official Chart record has been set on this week’s chart, by Dame Shirley Bassey.



Her final album, I Owe It All To You, is new at Number 5, the Official Charts Company confirms that Shirley Bassey is the first female artist to claim a Top 40 album on the Official Albums Chart in seven consecutive decades.



Shirley scored her first Official Albums Chart entry in 1961 with Fabulous Shirley Bassey. Her latest collection is her first Top 5 in 42 years, since 1978’s 25th Anniversary Album.