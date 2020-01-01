NEWS Ariana Grande holds UK Number 1 single for a third week with 'Positions' Newsdesk Share with :





The lead single from her chart-topping album of the same name continues its reign at Number 1 after clocking up over 44,000 chart sales including 5.4 million streams. Also from Positions, POV is this week’s highest new entry at Number 22, becoming Ariana’s 29th Top 40 track.



Following the release of their sixth album Confetti, Little Mix scoop two Top 40 singles this week; Sweet Melody flies nine places to a new peak of Number 3, and the album’s title track Confetti is at Number 23, their 27th Top 40 hit.



Miley Cyrus’s Midnight Sky rises back to its previous peak of Number 5, following the release of a remix featuring Stevie Nicks, Edge of Midnight, which also samples Nicks’ seminal 1981 track Edge of Seventeen – which didn’t chart in the UK but has become a classic in the years since its release.



Further down, Dua Lipa’s Levitating becomes her tenth Top 10 single, rising three to Number 10. The song has enjoyed a recent rise following a remix of the track featuring DaBaby.



Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco’s Lonely rises three to a new peak at Number 17, while James Arthur lands his tenth Top 20 hit as 2016 track Train Wreck rises four to Number 19. Shawn Mendes’ Wonder climbs five to a new peak at Number 20.



Would amend the grammar in this paragraph, to: Flying up nine places, Paradise by Meduza ft. Dermot Kennedy lands a new peak of Number 24, as Ritt Momney’s cover of Put Your Records On rebounds four to 27. Jax Jones climbs six with I Miss U ft. Au/ra, and British rapper Giggs earns his second Top 40 track following the release of his new mixtape Now Or Never, as Straight Murder (Giggs & David) ft. Dave debuts at Number 35.



Harry Styles climbs to a new peak of 36 with Golden, and finally, rising rapper CJ enters the Top 40 for the first time with his viral track Whoopty which advances nine places to 39.