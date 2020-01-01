NEWS Kylie Minogue’s 'Disco' dances in at Number 1 and sets new chart record Newsdesk Share with :





Congratulations to Kylie Minogue, who claims this week’s Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart with her new collection DISCO, setting an incredible new Official Chart record in the process, the Official Charts Company can confirm.



Kylie’s 15th studio album debuts at the top with 55,000 chart sales – the biggest opening week of 2020 so far. DISCO is the star’s eighth UK Number 1 album and Kylie’s biggest opening week in 10 years, since 2010’s Aphrodite.



Kylie commented: “Official Charts Company, thank you so much! DISCO has entered the charts at Number 1! I don’t know what to say, I’m lost for words, thank you to everyone who has supported this album and this campaign, it means the world to me. I’m so touched that it’s made it’s way to your hearts. I love it!”



Today’s result means Kylie sets a new Official Chart record, becoming the first female artist to score a Number 1 on the UK’s Official Albums Chart in five consecutive decades - in the ‘80s, ‘90s, ‘00s, ‘10s and ‘20s. See where all of Kylie’s hit singles and albums charted.



Kylie’s DISCO was the best-seller of the week both physically and on digital downloads, plus also claims one of the fastest-selling vinyl albums of the year.



An eighth Number 1 means Kylie also now surpasses the likes of Sir Elton John, Sir Cliff Richard and George Michael in the all-time league of acts with the most UK Number 1 albums.



It means Little Mix, who have been locked in a nail-bitingly close battle with Kylie all week, finish at Number 2 with their sixth album Confetti. The group claim the most-streamed album of the week and their sixth consecutive Top 5 collection.



Another big Official Chart record has been set on this week’s chart, by Dame Shirley Bassey. Her final album, I Owe It All To You, is new at Number 5, the Official Charts Company confirms that Shirley Bassey is the first female artist to claim a Top 40 album on the Official Albums Chart in seven consecutive decades. Shirley scored her first Official Albums Chart entry in 1961 with Fabulous Shirley Bassey. Her latest collection is her first Top 5 in 42 years, since 1978’s 25th Anniversary Album. See Shirley Bassey’s chart history.



Elsewhere, British rapper Dutchavelli scores a Top 10 debut at Number 8 for his debut mixtape Dutch From The 5th.



Further down, four more new releases land inside this week’s Top 40: Aled Jones’ Blessings (14), Giggs’ Now Or Never (15), Carnival by classical music family The Kanneh-Masons (16), and Vera Lynn retrospective Keep Smiling Through (28).