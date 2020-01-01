Demi Lovato: 'Music has been my therapy'

Demi Lovato says music has been her therapy after breaking off her engagement to actor Max Ehrich.

The Confident hitmaker called off their wedding plans and split from Ehrich in late September, and then dropped Still Have Me, a single all about self-love, days later.

The ballad features the lyrics, "I'm a mess and I'm still broken/But I'm finding my way back/And it feels like someone's stolen all the light I ever had/It hurts to breathe/I don't have much, but at least I still have me/And that's all I need."

Demi reportedly reworked the track after her high-profile break-up, and she reveals recording her new music has been a healing process as she reflects on the end of the whirlwind romance.

"When I write my songs, when I go into the studio and record them, it's a very cathartic and therapeutic experience for me," she told U.S. breakfast show Today.

Demi stopped short of directly addressing her recent love split in the interview, but explained fans can look for clues about her personal life in her upcoming new material.

"Anytime I go through something, especially when I don't say things publicly or comment on certain situations, I just let my music comment on it, and that's actually as far as I'll comment on this situation," she smiled.

Demi had been gearing up to release the follow-up to 2017's Tell Me You Love Me earlier this year, but put her plans on hold when the Covid-19 crisis struck - and she's glad she did, because she's had so much more to write about in recent months.

"It's been such a rollercoaster," she said of the highs and lows of 2020 so far.

"For me, (at) the beginning of the year... I was on this trajectory to have a pretty eventful career, and I was planning my comeback, releasing my album, and honestly, what I can say is thank god that I didn't release the album when I wanted to because I had so much to experience."

Demi has yet to reveal when fans can expect her next album to drop. The project will be her first since her drug overdose in the summer of 2018.

In the meantime, she is preparing to serve as host for the People's Choice Awards on Sunday, and the star is thrilled to be returning to the stage.

"I'm so glad that I'll be on a stage at all, this year," she shared. "I count my blessings every day that I've been able to stay safe when that hasn't been the case for a lot of people, so my biggest pinch me (moment) is just being alive, on a stage."