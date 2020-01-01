Pharrell Williams cryptically teases Rihanna's in a 'different place' with forthcoming album

Pharrell Williams has offered up some intriguing hints about Rihanna's forthcoming album.

The Happy hitmaker sat down for a profile interview with Allure and spoke about Rihanna's hotly anticipated ninth album, which she's been teasing for quite some time.

"Rih is in a different place right now," shared the star while discussing Rihanna's new music. "Like, wow. She’s from a different world."

He went on to tease: "I‘m willing to bet, because Venus is gaseous, that if they had a telescope that could zoom through all that s**t, you’d see Rih laying there naked."

Rihanna first revealed that she was working with Williams with a snap on her Instagram Story, showing a soundboard suggesting she'd teamed with The Neptunes - Pharrell's hip/hop-funk production team with Chad Hugo.

"Gang. back in the STU,” she captioned the photo.

Fans have been looking forward to Rihanna's new LP ever since the release of her 2016 effort Anti and she hasn't shied away from teasing the release - while refraining from sharing too many details.

"I just want to have fun with music," she told the Associated Press following her Savage x Fenty Vol. 2 event earlier this year.

"Everything is so heavy. The world that we live in is a lot. It's overwhelming every single day. And with the music, I'm using that as my outlet."