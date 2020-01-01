NEWS Billie Eilish: Second album would be 'completely different' had there been no pandemic Newsdesk Share with :





The 'No Time To Die' hitmaker - who released her latest single, 'Therefore I Am', this week - admitted that although she would have still made "something" this year, the COVID-19 crisis put her in a different headspace and that naturally impacted her writing.



The Grammy-winner is “very, very happy” with the songs she’s worked on and can’t wait for her fans to hear them.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, she said: "I feel good. I'm very, very happy with where I'm at in making music. I love 'Therefore I Am', I love 'my future'. I can't f****** wait for people to hear this album that we're working on. It's like, oh my God."



On making her follow-up to her record-breaking debut album, 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', amid the pandemic, she said: "That's what we've been talking about for months about how this year has sucked for a lot of people, and as much as I wished that I had been able to have the year I was planning on having and tour and blah, blah, blah, we would never have made this album.



"I mean, we would have made something, but it would have been completely different. It's not like we're making songs about quarantine, we're just in a different mindset than we would be otherwise. And that's just how everything is. It's the butterfly effect. It's like if you hadn't done this three years ago, maybe you wouldn't be doing this three years later. It's just the way that it is. At the same time, this is the most time off I've ever had in my life, first of all. And especially since this all started like five years ago."



The 18-year-old megastar admitted 2020 has been both a "blessing a curse", but the 'Bad Guy' singer is "hopeful" for the future.



She added: "So it's been a blessing, huge blessing and a curse, but I'm really, really happy that we've been able to make the things that we're making. And I can't wait for you to hear this s***. I can't wait to have the world hear. I'm very excited and hopeful for the future.”