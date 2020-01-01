NEWS Geri Horner 'more confident' than in Spice Girls' heyday Newsdesk Share with :





Geri Horner has more confidence now she's in her 40s than at the height of the Spice Girls' fame.



The singer embodied the group's "girl power" slogan as one of the most outspoken and cheeky members of the group - with the Union Flag dress she wore to the 1997 BRIT Awards forever associated with the band.



Although she reunited with her bandmates for a 2019 tour Geri has generally stayed out of the limelight in recent years, preferring to spend her time with husband Christian Horner, their son Monty, three, and her daughter Bluebell, 14, from a previous relationship.



However, Geri said that with age has come more confidence - and she's more secure in herself than when she was one of the most famous women in the world.



"When you're 20 you think you've got it down, you haven't fallen over too many times and that bravado continues like a hangover for a while," she told The Times.



"But then it runs out, the inner sat-nav connection goes down. But in my forties I have a bit of life experience and I see the merit in staying really connected to my instincts. I have so much more confidence," she went on.



Although now primarily focused on being a wife and mum, albeit one who recently directed and starred in her own YouTube series, Rainbow Women, Geri says she still believes in "girl power".



"I always felt 'girl power' was just a very digestible slogan, it was like wrapping vegetables in chocolate," she added.



"What we were saying to women was find your power. The conversation about feminism has moved on massively, but the fundamental sentiment is the same: we all count, we matter," she explained.