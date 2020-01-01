NEWS Leona Lewis working on TV project inspired by her hometown Newsdesk Share with :





Leona Lewis has been working on a new TV show about her London hometown.



In an interview for Rollacoaster magazine, the Bleeding Love hitmaker shared that she's been busy on the project



during lockdown, which "centres around where I grew up around Hackney and different things that impacted me growing up."



Admitting she's "really excited" about her latest venture, Leona also revealed she's "created a little music book for kids" and is actively seeking out acting roles, as she endeavours to broaden her career.



"(It's been) the year of diversifying, life is too short. Why are we limiting ourselves and putting ourselves in a box?" she reflected.



"If I have learnt anything about myself this year, it's like just go for what you're passionate about," she went on.



It's been almost 15 years since the Happy singer triumphed on U.K. TV singing contest The X Factor and she noted she's been back in the studio working on the follow-up to her 2014 album I Am.



"It's been fun and it's been creative and I've gotten to be experimental because there's no pressure," Leona contemplated, adding: "I'm looking forward to finishing up all those ideas."



She further divulged: "I've been really experimenting by going back to my roots, using some soundscapes and using different parts of my voice... I've been working with a very different pallet at the moment, which has been fun."