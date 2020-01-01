NEWS Marilyn Manson's team issue statement addressing Evan Rachel Wood controversy Newsdesk Share with :





Marilyn Manson's team have responded to a series of questions about his relationship with Evan Rachel Wood and the allegations of abuse she made against an unnamed ex.



The rocker recently cut short a phone interview with Metal Hammer magazine after he was asked about Wood's 2019 testimony in front of the California Senate Public Safety Committee about an abusive relationship she was in with an older man when she was 18.



The reporters at the magazine then followed up by sending Manson's publicist a series of questions about his relationship with Wood - which began in 2007 when she was 19 and ended months after their engagement in 2010 - and his PR team replied to the publication with a lengthy statement.



"Personal testimony is just that, and we think it's inappropriate to comment on that," their statement said in relation to Wood's allegations. "You then go on to talk about Manson being accused of 'terrible things' by unnamed 'critics' but offer no guidance on who these critics are and what these things are, so it's not possible to comment."



In reference to a question about Mickey Rourke - another ex who Wood has denied was her abuser, Manson's team added: "It is my understanding that Evan Rachel Wood dated multiple people around the time she was dating Manson. Basic internet research will give you a host of other names that have not come up in any of our discussions."



The reps also claimed Manson remains friends with his ex-fiancee Rose McGowan and ex-wife Dita Von Teese and pointed to positive comments Wood had made about their relationship in the past.



On accusations made online, his team added: "Unfortunately, we live in a time where people believe what they read on the Internet, and feel free to say what they want with no actual evidence. The effects can be catastrophic and promoting non fact based information is wholly irresponsible."