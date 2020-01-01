NEWS Dolly Parton lines up Christmas TV special Newsdesk Share with :





Country music legend Dolly Parton will be spreading festive cheer on TV with a Christmas special.



The 9 to 5 hitmaker will serve up holiday hymns and winter classics in an intimate, candlelit set for A Holly Dolly Christmas, which will also feature Parton sharing seasonal stories and faith-based memories with viewers.



The show, which will air on America's CBS network on 6 December, will also include renditions of tunes from her new festive album of the same name.



"When Dolly Parton calls and tells you she wants to do a Christmas show, you don't hesitate," reads a statement from CBS executive Jack Sussman.



"A special with the multi-Grammy Award-winning, prolific song-writing, epic live performer of all time? She had us at hello. There's only one Dolly Parton, and we are so excited to be bringing her to viewers this holiday season."



Parton is going all out for the holidays this year - she also stars in Christmas on The Square, a new Netflix movie which debuts on 22 November.