Christina Aguilera reportedly signs management deal with Jay-Z's Roc Nation label

A per Variety, the 'Fighter' hitmaker is said to have joined the music mogul's star-studded roster, which includes the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Mariah Carey, Rihanna and more.



A bio for the 39-year-old pop superstar appeared on Roc Nation's website under the list of artists they manage.



It reads: "Christina Aguilera is a Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter renowned for her powerful voice and hit songs. Throughout her career, she has sold more than 43 million records worldwide. Aguilera has achieved five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart making her the fourth female artist to top the chart over three consecutive decades (1990s, 2000s, and 2010s). She has won six Grammy Awards including one Latin Grammy Award. She has also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and holds the prestigious honor of being the only artist under the age of 30 included in Rolling Stone Magazine’s list of the 100 greatest singers of all time. In 2011 she entered the world of television as a coach on NBC’s Emmy Award nominated show The Voice. Aguilera continues to use her voice for good. She has served as global spokesperson for Yum! Brands’ World Hunger Relief effort since 2009 and has helped raise over $150 million for the World Food Program and other hunger relief agencies. (sic)”

Last week, the ‘Genie in a Bottle’ hitmaker parted ways with her manager of 20 years, Irving Azoff.



Christina’s last studio album was 2018’s ‘Liberation’.



In September, the Grammy-winner released the new track 'Loyal Brave True' for Disney's live-action adaptation of Disney classic ‘Mulan’.



On why the track means so much to her, she recently shared: "The film 'Mulan' and the song 'Reflection' coincided with getting me my first record deal.



"It's amazing to come back to such an incredible movie that's full of power and meaning, and that meaning holds the test of time: staying true to yourself, being who you are, and teaching how to be fearless. My new song, 'Loyal Brave True,' represents the fine balance between vulnerability and strength."