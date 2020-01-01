Ariana Grande launches pet rescue website

Dog-lover Ariana Grande is launching her own pet rescue centre.

The 7 Rings singer, who owns 10 mutts including late rapper ex Mac Miller's pooch Myron, took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce plans for Orange Twins Rescue.

Linking the post to the OTR website, Grande wrote: "we are so happy, proud and excited... our site comin soon."

Orange Twins Rescue is a non-profit animal rescue company located in Los Angeles.

In the past, the singer has flown her pets out to join her wherever she is in the world to help calm her nerves and ease any anxieties.