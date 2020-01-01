NEWS Paul McCartney 'wishes he was more like Bob Dylan' Newsdesk Share with :





Sir Paul McCartney has confessed he wishes he were more like Bob Dylan in not caring what other people think of him and his music.



Dylan was an early inspiration for the Beatles and they were introduced to their idol in 1964, with George Harrison becoming the folk legend's biggest pal in the band - joining him in the Traveling Wilburys supergroup in 1988.



Despite his stellar career with his group and as a solo artist, McCartney is still in awe of Dylan and loved the no-nonsense approach of the rock icon's recent surprise album, Rough And Rowdy Ways.



"Sometimes I wish I was a bit more like Bob. He's legendary... and doesn't give a s**t! But I'm not like that," McCartney explained to Uncut magazine.



"His new album? I thought it was really good. He writes really well. I love his singing - he came through the standards albums like a total crooner," he praised, adding: "I like his new stuff. People ask me who I'm a fan of and Bob Dylan and Neil Young always make the list."



In a recent BBC Radio 2 documentary marking what would have been John Lennon's 80th birthday, McCartney told his late bandmate's son Sean about how the Blowin' in the Wind hitmaker had influenced them.



"We certainly got a lot from Dylan and I know I had one of his first LPs at home before The Beatles," he said.

"I used to play that quite a lot so I was steeped in him and I think your dad was too, but that was just one of the influences," he noted.



The Hey Jude musician's latest solo album, McCartney III, is out on 11 December.