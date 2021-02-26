NEWS Alice Cooper announces plans for new album named ‘Detroit Stories’ Newsdesk Share with :





The 72-year-old rocker is eyeing a February 26, 2021 release date for the upcoming record, which will be released on earMUSIC and is available to pre-order now.



Fans will be able to get a taste of the new music on Friday (13.11.20), when Alice will drop the first single from the record named ‘Rock n’ Roll’.



‘Detroit Stories’ has been named for the city that launched the original Alice Cooper group on the road to success, and follows last year’s ‘Breadcrumbs’ EP as a modern-day homage to the toughest and craziest rock scene there ever was.



Speaking in a statement about his Detroit origins, Alice said: "Detroit was Heavy Rock central then. You’d play the Eastown and it would be Alice Cooper, Ted Nugent, the Stooges and the Who, for $4! The next weekend at the Grande it was MC5, Brownsville Station and Fleetwood Mac, or Savoy Brown or the Small Faces. You couldn’t be a soft-rock band or you’d get your a** kicked.



“Los Angeles had its sound with The Doors, Love and Buffalo Springfield. San Francisco had the Grateful Dead and Jefferson Airplane. New York had The Rascals and The Velvet Underground.



“But Detroit was the birthplace of angry hard rock. After not fitting in anywhere in the US (musically or image wise) Detroit was the only place that recognised the Alice Cooper guitar driven, hard rock sound and our crazy stage show. Detroit was a haven for the outcasts. And when they found out I was born in East Detroit ... we were home.”



In a further homage to the city in Michigan, ‘Detroit Stories’ brought together some legendary Detroit musicians in a Detroit studio.



Producer Bob Ezrin added in another statement: "We recorded with Wayne Kramer (guitarist and writer from the MC5), Johnny ‘Bee’ Badanjek (drums - from the legendary Detroit Wheels), Paul Randolph (legendary Detroit jazz and R&B bassist) as well as the Motor City Horns and other local musicians. We had musical ideas and encouragement from John Varvatos, the support of the folks at Shinola, and we recorded at Rustbelt Studios in Royal Oak. This was Made In Detroit for Detroit by Detroit denizens!”



‘Detroit Stories’ will be available on CD, CD+DVD Digipak, CD Box Set (including CD, Blu-ray, T-shirt, face mask, torch light and 3 stickers), and 2LP Gatefold.