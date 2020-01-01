NEWS Halsey changed her name to make herself 'more special' Newsdesk Share with :





Halsey decided to change her name when she was a teenager in a bid to make herself "more special".



The 26-year-old singer was born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane and she went by that name until she was a teenager recording her 2015 debut album Badlands. During that process, she decided to adopt a new professional name as she felt Halsey could be more successful than Ashley.



Speaking to Cosmopolitan magazine about the decision, Halsey explained: "At the time, I felt that Ashley didn't deserve to be famous and successful because she wasn't that special, but if I made Halsey, maybe she could be.



"(Changing my name) gave me the opportunity to create a new persona that wasn't bound by the expectations I had for myself or the limitations that others placed on me because of my upbringing or my socioeconomic situation."



Halsey was able to become a person who "could do everything" with her new name, as the Without Me hitmaker added: "There was no way that Ashley was going to become a king, but I made a new name for myself and took her to paranormal, supernatural heights."