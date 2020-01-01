John Legend and Chrissy Teigen 'holding onto the things that bring them joy' after son's death

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are doing their best to hold onto the things that bring them joy in the wake of their son Jack's death.

The pair were recently left devastated by the loss, and announced that a heavy bleed led to pregnant Chrissy's hospitalisation and an eventual miscarriage.

After a short break from social media, they're now trying to get on with their lives, with John telling Entertainment Tonight that looking at their two children - Luna, four, and Miles, two - helps them realise how lucky they are.

"Whenever we go through personal challenges - and I think challenges as a nation - I think we have to hold on to what makes us optimistic. What makes us hopeful, hold onto the things that bring us joy," he explained. "And in my family, as we've gone through a tough year, we hold onto the fact that we have two beautiful kids that we love and are such a beautiful reflection of who we are and what we value."

John added that he and Chrissy have been inundated with messages from people who have been through similar devastating losses, many of whom praised the model for speaking so publicly about the tragedy.

"We've heard from so many people who have gone through it too and it's been encouraging to be getting so much love and support from so many people who have experienced similar things," he said. "Chrissy sharing what she shared has also been helpful for other people who are going through it and may go through it in the future. So thank you."