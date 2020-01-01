Dua Lipa: 'Dancing memes affected my mental health'

Dua Lipa's mental health took a knock when a handful of memes mocking her dancing started doing the rounds online.

During an interview with Britain's Attitude magazine, the New Rules hitmaker reflected on the mean-spirited memes, most of which were shared in early 2019, and admitted they left her feeling like she wasn't "good enough".

"I experienced a s**t ton (of online bullying) at the end of my first record, and it was definitely something that gave me anxiety and made me upset and made me feel like I wasn't good enough and made me feel like, maybe I'm not meant to be here and on the stage," she said. "Even after the Grammys, some people were like, 'Well, she doesn't deserve it.'"

Dua, who won the Best New Artist prize at the 2019 Grammys, added that the memes made her feel self-conscious anytime she saw someone filming her while she was on stage.

"There were so many things, especially when you start out, like a video of me dancing and they're like, 'Ah well, she has no stage presence' - but they'd never been to one of my shows, they'd never seen me perform. They would take one small snippet and run with it and it would become a whole thing," she continued.

"For a short period of time, it messed with my mental health. You know, I'd go on stage and if somebody was filming me, in my head, I wasn't, like, 'Oh, they're filming me because they want to keep it.' I was like, 'They're going to film it so they can laugh at me or something.'"