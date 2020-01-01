NEWS Geezer Butler has slammed Cardi B's lewd lyrics in 'WAP' Newsdesk Share with :





The Black Sabbath rocker has blasted the hip-hop star's X-rated Megan Thee Stallion collaboration, which has courted controversy for its graphic sexual innuendos and its accompanying racy music video since its release in August.



The 71-year-old bassist branded the lyrics "disgusting" and suggested it's not suitable for young ears.



Speaking to Kerrang! magazine, he said: “I have to say, though, that Cardi B p***** me off with that ‘WAP’ song. It’s disgusting! But there you go.”



The musician added that "a friend of mine didn’t know what the song was about, but his 10-year-old girl was singing it."



He continued: “I was, like, ‘What?!’ To put it on [an] album, fair enough. But to put it out as a single? That’s a bit much.



“Then again, I’m 71. A bloody old goat.”



Geezer is not the only celebrity to critique 'WAP'.



Russell Brand caused outrage with his analysis of the song's promo, which he said is either a "feminist masterpiece or porn".



The 45-year-old comedian said the video - which also featured cameos from Kylie Jenner and Normani - is a "capitalist objectification and commodification" of females.



He explained: "If male hip-hop tropes are about the potency of male sexuality ... and then the female video is a sort of celebration of sexual potency ... it's an emulation of a template that already exists and is established by males.

"Is it equality if it has been established by the former dominator? The answer is no."



Russell also suggested the eye-catching video doesn't do anything to help liberate women.



The outspoken star said: "I wouldn't be so reductive and simplistic to say that women celebrating their bodies using an aesthetic that's conventionally been associated with the male gaze means it's impossible that these tools could be used as a vehicle for liberation.



"But I am saying that in a sense it's still the same metric, it's still the same aesthetic, it's still the same values, it's still the same ideals. It's still ultimately a sort of capitalist objectification and commodification of, in this case, the female."



Russell made the comments shortly after Cardi, 28, admitted to being surprised by the reaction to the video.

She said: "I've been really surprised by the reaction, honestly.



"I knew it was gonna have a big impact, I guess, because of me and Megan. But I didn't know it was going to be so controversial.



"I never expected that, you know, conservatives and Republicans were going to be talking about the song. I didn't think the song was as vulgar as they said it was, you know?"