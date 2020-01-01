Sinead O'Connor entering year-long rehab programme

Sinead O'Connor has postponed the bulk of her 2021 tour to undergo a year-long rehab programme for trauma and addiction.

The Nothing Compares 2 U hitmaker, who is now an Islam convert and goes by the name Shuhada Sadaqat, took to Twitter on Tuesday to share the news with fans, revealing a string of personal heartaches have prompted her need for treatment.

She wrote: "Message for folks who have tickets for next year's shows: those shows are being postponed until 2022 so that I may go into a one year trauma and addiction treatment program because I had a very traumatic six years and this year was the end of it but now recovery starts (sic)."

The note continued: "The last year has been very traumatic also due to one of my kids being unwell and the child is thriving now thank god but the mom needs TLC (tender loving care) (sic)."

She added: "If I take this time to heal, I will be fit for a lifetime of touring. If I don't, I won't."

The musician explained she also lost someone "beloved" earlier this year, which sent her on a downward spiral, during which she became "briefly addicted to a drug other than weed".

She went on to thank fans for their support, insisting she will be revealing all once she completes her treatment.

"If you knew the six years I've had, your (sic) know what I'm talking about. And I will explain very clearly in 2022," she promised, adding: "Music business is a very unforgiving place for artists who need to postpone due to emotional or mental health issues."