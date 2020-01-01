NEWS Leona Lewis and husband Dennis Jauch considering adoption Newsdesk Share with :





Leona Lewis has opened up about her plans to start a family with husband Dennis Jauch.



The singer, 35, and Dennis wed in a stunning ceremony in front of 180 of their closest friends and family last summer, and after celebrating their first anniversary, the Happy hitmaker has told The Telegraph’s Stella magazine they're keen to have kids.



“I do want children, but Dennis and I have also talked about adopting," she said. "My mum grew up in a children’s home, no one adopted her as a child, and I would very much like to adopt."



“I’m still figuring things out. If it was up to my husband, we would have had kids yesterday," added the Bleeding Love singer.



Leona and Dennis got married on Sting's 16th-century vineyard and estate in Tuscany, Italy just three weeks after the German dancer's father passed away. They had to move celebrations indoors when the "craziest" storm hit but the pair took it as a sign and a "blessing".



"There was so much energy in the room and everyone was rooting for us," she previously told Hello! magazine. "We felt Lutz there with us and we knew he wanted us to go ahead and do this."



Dennis added: "There couldn't have been more of a sign, Dad made sure we all knew he was there."