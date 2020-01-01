NEWS Drake admits he expects people to 'hate on' his new album like they did 2016's 'Views' Newsdesk Share with :





The hip-hop star - who releases his sixth studio album, 'Certified Lover Boy', in January - took part in an Instagram Live session over the weekend, and responded to a fan who said 'Views' “be hittin’ different” four years later.



And the 'God's Plan' rapper - who has since released 2018's 'Scorpion' - wrote back: “They hated on ‘Views’ just like they will CLB [‘Certified Lover Boy’] but it’s music to evolve to."



Earlier this year, Drake admitted measures put in place to slow the spread of coronavirus had allowed him to spend more time focusing on his new album and he's very "excited" for fans to hear it.



He said: "I'm working on the album. I've been working on it for a while now.



"I remember the last time I had to sit down was when I tore my ACL. And I made a great album out of that.



"Obviously, God has us all inside the house right now sitting down, so the amount of focus I'm able to put into this album is probably way different than it would've been."



Meanwhile, Drake recently smashed a Billboard chart record he previously held with the late Aretha Franklin and Stevie Wonder.



The Grammy-winner's Lil Durk-featuring hit 'Laugh Now Cry Later' became his 21st song to top the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart in the US.



This meant he broke the record he previously shared with the late Queen of Soul and the 'Superstition' hitmaker.

'Laugh Now Cry Later' is featured on 'Certified Lover Boy'.