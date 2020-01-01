NEWS Dave Grohl walks his Bengal pussy on a leash Newsdesk Share with :





The Foo Fighters frontman - who has daughters Violet, 14, Harper, 11, and six-year-old Ophelia with wife Jordyn Blum - has revealed he recently welcomed a fury friend into the family and it's been his job amid the coronavirus pandemic to take the cat for a walk during lockdown.



Appearing on the Radio X Evening Show with George Godfrey, he said: "It’s good today. I woke up early, got up before the sun, made a little coffee, walked my cat…"



George then asked: "Walked your cat? Is that a thing?"



And the former Nirvana drummer explained that he has to keep the animal on a lead because there are "coyotes everywhere" in Los Angeles.



He said: "I walked a cat! We got a new cat but where I live you can’t really have cats roaming around because I’m sort of up in the hills and there’s coyotes everywhere. So I walk this cat on a leash. And I’ve never walked a cat. Cats don’t like leashes. It’s a Bengal cat, so it’s basically a wild cat, and it hates the leash and I hate walking it! So I don’t know what to do!"



Meanwhile, the 'Learn to Fly' hitmaker admitted he "freaked out" when the country went into lockdown at the start of the pandemic in March, as he's a "creatively restless person", but he ended up filling his time by writing stories.



On how he's spent his time in quarantine, he said: "Well you know, when everything shut down here in March I was nervous because I'm a creatively restless person and I'm just so used to working with the band. Like every day for the past two decades, there's not a day that goes by where I'm not doing something that's band related... So when it all stopped it really kind of freaked me out.



I wasn't sure what I was going to do so I started writing ... Not music, I just started writing stories, true stories, short stories from over the years."



Foo Fighters will release their 10th studio album, 'Medicine at Midnight', next February, and Dave says it's for fans to dance around the kitchen to whilst drinking "a bottle of wine".



Offering his advice on staying sane amid the global health crisis, he said: "There's no such thing as normal right now, so you have to create a new normal and I think that's good for everybody's creative muscles, you know? Just to think of things to do to make you feel happiness and joy or alive or whatever it is.



It's one of the reasons why we wanted to put this album out. It's like we can't go on tour right now. We can't play those big festivals or stadiums right now, but the way we bring joy by giving our music to the people and letting them bounce around on Saturday night in the kitchen with a bottle of wine. If that's what it's gotta be, then that's what it's gotta be and that's what we're supposed to do.



"So I'd say dance in your kitchen with a bottle of wine. I think that's what you're supposed to do right now."



Tune into the Radio X Evening Show with George Godfrey, Monday to Thursday 7pm-10pm.