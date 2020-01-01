NEWS Billie Eilish is set to release her new single 'Therefore I Am' this week Newsdesk Share with :





The 18-year-old pop megastar took to social media to announce her next track, which follows July's 'my future', will arrive on Thursday (12.11.20).



Alongside what appears to be the cover, a burnt orange abstract artwork, Billie wrote on Instagram: "NEW SINGLE “Therefore I Am” OUT THURSDAY 11/12 AT 10AM PT. I’M SO EXCITED FOR THIS ONE. (sic)"



The 'No Time To Die' singer's brother and producer, Finneas, also teased that: “You are not ready.”



It's no surprise that a new song will be released this month, as a couple of weeks ago, the Grammy-winner revealed on her Instagram Stories that she will be dropping a new tune in November, and hinted it would have an autumnal theme.



In response to a fan who posted: "NEW SONG ??????? (sic)", she replied: "november (sic)"



Another asked for a colour which "matches the song coming in November", and she responded by sharing an autumnal orange-brown shade.



Meanwhile, Billie has a documentary coming out next February.



The 'everything i wanted' singer announced in September that 'Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry' is coming to Apple TV+ and cinemas.



She captioned the Instagram post: "'BILLIE EILISH: THE WORLD'S A LITTLE BLURRY' - IN THEATERS AND ON APPLE TV+ IN FEBRUARY 2021 (sic)"



The 'Bad Guy' hitmaker previously admitted she is "terrified and freaked out" about her documentary airing.



Speaking about the upcoming movie, she said: "I've seen no part of it. I'm terrified. I'm freaked out. They've been filming since like July of 2018 ... Who has that much footage of them that they've never seen? I'm terrified."



Whilst the documentary is expected to feature her meteorological rise to fame, it is unlikely to touch on her love life, with the music star liking to keep this private.



She said: "I definitely want to keep [relationships] private. I've had relationships and kept them private, and even the ones that I've had; with the tiny amount that I've let the world see, I regret. I think about the people that have made their relationships public, and then they break up, and it's like, 'What if it goes bad?'"