Jennifer Lopez named WSJ. Magazine's Pop Culture Innovator of the Year





Jennifer Lopez will be presented with WSJ. Magazine’s Pop Culture Innovator of the Year Award during a livestream ceremony on Wednesday.



The hitmaker will be presented with the accolade during the 10th Innovators Awards by Columbian singer Maluma and, in her acceptance speech, she insists she has no plans to slow down anytime soon.



"Until the world is 100 per cent perfect and completely fixed I will never be done," says the On The Floor hitmaker, reported People. "Every day I'm trying to be a better version of myself."



Maluma — who collaborated with the 51-year-old, on two singles, Pa' Ti and Lonely — praises the star for "all the hard work and sacrifice she's made over the years" and "paving the way for so many other Latin artists" when introducing the singer.



"Her creativity, her passion, the perfection she brings to the studio, and onset is the reason she's a superstar and the reason I'm proud to present this award," he gushes.



BTS, Patti Smith and Swizz Beatz are also set to participate in the awards livestream, which kicks off at 7 pm ET, while Tyler Perry, Michaela Coel, Ava DuVernay, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Taraji P. Henson, Ethan Hawke and James Corden will also be making appearances.