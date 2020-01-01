NEWS Cardi B denies she was a 'pawn' in Joe Biden's campaign Newsdesk Share with :





Cardi B has hit back at trolls who alleged she was used as a "pawn" in Joe Biden's successful U.S. presidential campaign.



The Bodak Yellow hitmaker took to Instagram over the weekend, in the wake of Biden's victory over incumbent President Donald Trump, to shoot down rumours suggesting she was paid for her involvement with the former Vice President's bid for the White House.



In the lengthy statement, Cardi referenced a virtual August sit-down she conducted with Biden, which was criticised by Trump supporters, including conservative media personality Candace Owens and political commentator Ben Shapiro.



"Couple of weeks ago I was getting chewed up by Trump supporters over this interview especially by miss Candace who has been degrading my name for 2 years straight," Cardi wrote.



She continued: "I was so nervous for this interview especially because it was on zoom and not in person but it was important for my followers to get to know our running candidate and future president."



Noting Owens, Shapiro, and Fox News made fun of her and her hit track WAP, Cardi then proclaimed: "(Republicans) said Biden use me as a pawn then weeks later we seen a list of rappers and artists that Trump was trying to reach out to and to pay for support a list that included my name (sic)."



Cardi concluded the message on a hopeful note, referencing history-making Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.



"Im so proud of all these celebs who uses their platform and for the people who went out and voted WE DID IT!" she enthused.