Leigh-Anne Pinnock teams up with ASOS for style edit

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has hand-picked her favourite ASOS pieces for her very own Style Edit.



The Little Mix star has curated her own collection of favourite pieces for the British online retailer and she also models some items from her Style Edit, including a black leather-look belted trench coat, a plaid skirt and jacket combo, a cream ankle-length collared coat, grey knitwear shorts and bralet set, a black long-sleeve minidress, and a green metallic cocktail dress.



"What I love is there's a mixture of going-out dresses and outfits, but with casual stuff added in, as well. I feel like it has a bit of a '90s theme running through it, too, and I love that kind of fashion. I love all the looks," she said to ASOS about her edit. "It makes it easier (to pick out the pieces) when you love the brand as well, and all the stuff that they have!"



The 29-year-old added that her favourite piece from her edit is the green dress, with her gushing, "I love green; it's my colour! So, when I saw it, it was the first thing I picked up and I was like 'yep, that's me'."



There are more than 50 pieces in Leigh-Anne's edit, which includes sweatpants, oversized sweatshirts, dresses, shirts, crop tops, leggings, boots, and heels.



During her chat with ASOS, it was revealed that her swimwear brand IN‘A’SEASHELL will be coming to the retailer soon.



"Yes, I'm so excited! Me and one of my best friends Gabby created it about a year ago. I've always been obsessed with swimwear, but I never found any that I loved the quality of. And I wanted to start my own fashion brand, so I thought swim was a great place to start," she explained.