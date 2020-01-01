NEWS Britney Spears' father defends role in conservatorship battle Newsdesk Share with :





Britney Spears' father is defending his role in the pop superstar's conservatorship, insisting he has been responsible for keeping his daughter's estate profitable.



Jamie Spears has been helping to manage the Toxic hitmaker's personal and business affairs since her highly-publicised breakdown over a decade ago, but earlier this year, the singer filed paperwork seeking to have him removed as co-conservator, in favour of handing control over to financial officials at Bessemer Trust Company.



Britney's attorney, Sam Ingham, recently launched a new suit against Jamie, after he replaced her business manager without any prior consultation, but Jamie is now fighting back, insisting everything he's done for the 38-year-old has been in her best interests.



In court documents obtained by TMZ, Jamie argues he and his fellow estate managers don't legally have to give Ingham any notice if there's a change of business manager, as he is simply Britney's court-appointed lawyer, and explains they hired Michael Kane after their previous employee began receiving death threats.



Jamie also questions the logic in having him removed from the conservatorship completely, claiming he was the one who saved Britney's estate from drowning in debt, and actually turned fortunes around to build up a value of $60 million (£45.6 million).



A judge has yet to weigh in on the latest conservatorship dispute.